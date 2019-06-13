Project manager

KEY JOB OUTPUTS :

The key job outputs of the function include, but are not limited to:

– Prepare project plan and obtain management approval of the project plan: customer internal industrialization timing plan

– Analyse the actual performance against the plan and make adjustments consistent with the plan

– Involve functional expertise in design reviews and key decisions as well as risk strategies

– Establish and updating the project planning and budget

– Ensure project meets internal and client expectations with respect to quality, budget, delivery timeliness and strategy

– Responsible for formal sign off on all project deliverables; this will often include coordinating input and involvement from the account director and client

– Participation in the customer audits, creation of FMEA, Control plan and Flow- chart and detailed definition of the wheel specifications once nomination is given

– Coordinate management and technical decisions, and the products on the marker after (Knowledge of the requirements of KBA, INMETRO and ISN

– Arbitrate and resolve conflict and interface problems within the project

KEY COMPETENCIES: Essential competencies (knowledge/skill) required to perform output

– Ndip/Btech

– Project management qualification

– Project management experience (2 Years)

– MS Office

– Team player and able to build and maintain relationships (internal and external)

Position entails probation period of 6 months.

Learn more/Apply for this position