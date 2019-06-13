Project manager

KEY JOB OUTPUTS :
The key job outputs of the function include, but are not limited to:
– Prepare project plan and obtain management approval of the project plan: customer internal industrialization timing plan
– Analyse the actual performance against the plan and make adjustments consistent with the plan
– Involve functional expertise in design reviews and key decisions as well as risk strategies
– Establish and updating the project planning and budget
– Ensure project meets internal and client expectations with respect to quality, budget, delivery timeliness and strategy
– Responsible for formal sign off on all project deliverables; this will often include coordinating input and involvement from the account director and client
– Participation in the customer audits, creation of FMEA, Control plan and Flow- chart and detailed definition of the wheel specifications once nomination is given
– Coordinate management and technical decisions, and the products on the marker after (Knowledge of the requirements of KBA, INMETRO and ISN
– Arbitrate and resolve conflict and interface problems within the project
KEY COMPETENCIES: Essential competencies (knowledge/skill) required to perform output
– Ndip/Btech
– Project management qualification
– Project management experience (2 Years)
– MS Office
– Team player and able to build and maintain relationships (internal and external)
Position entails probation period of 6 months.