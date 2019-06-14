Systems Technician

Systems Technician

Key Performance Areas: The successful candidate will report to the Automation Engineer and will be accountable for the site control systems, calibrations, electrical and instrumentation support to all departments. The candidate will participate in new capital projects, as well as continuous improvement, and will be responsible for the development of subordinates within the company.

Knowledge and Skills: The successful candidate will be a qualified Instrumentation Technician with sound knowledge of PLC’s and SCADA systems. Allen Bradley and Wonderware experience is essential, as well as 5-10 years’ experience gained in PLC and SCADA software development and support in a food and beverage environment, along with a strong desire and capability to empower people. The position will require an individual with sound knowledge of instrumentation, variable speed drives and automation systems. This position will require standby duty and overtime when required.

The successful candidate must be Systems driven to ensure effective functionality of the plant at all times, and have a flair for innovation to drive continuous improvement.

Please note: A statement of results is not accepted, please submit a certified copy of the original Senior Certificate, ID and relevant qualifications.

Clossing Date: 21 June 2019

Learn more/Apply for this position