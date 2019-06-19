IT Professional (Systems)

Position Summary:

  • To support the current project and Future projects by fulfilling the scope of work related to the deliverables.
    The position will be reporting into the Regional IT Manager

Responsibilities:

  • Focus on the company launch with regards to the IT and MES (Manufacturing Execution System) requirements.

  • Build-Up expertise on the company’s PISCES and LIBRA system for the company Project.

  • Manage all Change Requests on the current WSW system for South Africa Region.

  • Training and Development of Local personnel and IT members on the JiT and MES systems.

  • Punctually communicates project progress, task disposition etc. to the Regional IT Manager.

  • Assure all procedures (backup, security etc.) are properly followed.

  • Coordination of external service providers.

  • Support the local IT on all major IT projects.

  • Perform ad hoc duties as and when required.

Required Education:

  • IT Technical Qualification, minimum diploma required.

  • Minimum 3 years of experience in systems, software, process automation or application capacity.

  • Specific education and training in SQL databases.

  • Knowledge on EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) standard and protocols.

  • Operating System knowledge, including Windows Domain.

Desired Skills:

  • Planning, organizing, controlling skills

  • Critical thinking and innovation

  • Decision making/problem solving skills

  • Ability to cope with stressful situations

