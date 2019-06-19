IT Professional (Systems)

Position Summary:
- To support the current project and Future projects by fulfilling the scope of work related to the deliverables.
The position will be reporting into the Regional IT Manager
Responsibilities:
- Focus on the company launch with regards to the IT and MES (Manufacturing Execution System) requirements.
- Build-Up expertise on the company’s PISCES and LIBRA system for the company Project.
- Manage all Change Requests on the current WSW system for South Africa Region.
- Training and Development of Local personnel and IT members on the JiT and MES systems.
- Punctually communicates project progress, task disposition etc. to the Regional IT Manager.
- Assure all procedures (backup, security etc.) are properly followed.
- Coordination of external service providers.
- Support the local IT on all major IT projects.
- Perform ad hoc duties as and when required.
Required Education:
- IT Technical Qualification, minimum diploma required.
- Minimum 3 years of experience in systems, software, process automation or application capacity.
- Specific education and training in SQL databases.
- Knowledge on EDI (Electronic Data Interchange) standard and protocols.
- Operating System knowledge, including Windows Domain.
Desired Skills:
- Planning, organizing, controlling skills
- Critical thinking and innovation
- Decision making/problem solving skills
- Ability to cope with stressful situations