SharePoint Developer (Johannesburg OR East London)

Purpose of the position:- To architect, design, develop and deploy custom SharePoint solutions and applications for the organisation, that extend the Microsoft SharePoint / Office365 platforms.- Whilst mainly customer facing, the position takes ownership of business requirement gathering through to development of applications and delivery of the project whilst following an agile project management approach.- Responsible for the application development lifecycle, including analysis, design, coding, unit testing, debugging, and documentation, including high-level system design diagrams.- Planning and leveraging the latest SharePoint/O365 social computing and collaboration features to maximize the capture and share of knowledge and expertise within the organisation- Assist the senior software developer in technical quality review, research and evaluation of software solutions.Essential Work Experience:- Minimum 3 years of professional experience in providing SharePoint solutions.- 4 years of professional development experience using .NET technologies (ASP.NET, C#, asp.net).- Track record in using Visual Studio, Azure DevOps and using Microsoft Team Foundation Services- Experience of working with the AGILE methodology- Demonstrated ability to translate business requirements and processes into effective SharePoint solutions- Proven track record to work to and adhere to strict business deadlines- Proven ability to communicate, both written and verbal, at all levels in the businessBeneficial Work Experience:- Working knowledge of business process mapping- Working knowledge of big data methodologies- Working knowledge of the Microsoft technology stack with demonstrated expertise on the SharePoint platform and experience with enterprise projects on SharePoint, including intranet and extranet portals as well as external web sitesTechnical Experience:- UI/UX branding and library usage, including Bootstrap- Experience in developing and maintaining Web services and multi-threading.- Experience of building and maintaining applications using object-oriented methodology.- Experience in Workflow Developments.- Experience in various programming languages associated with the SharePoint framework, including ASP.NET / MVC / C# .NET / HTLM / CSS / JavaScript / SQL / jQuery / REST / OData / MVC / CDN- Possesses significant knowledge of:

– Complex database concepts and modelling

– Functional system / process design techniques

– Writing functional specifications

– Detailed understanding of SharePoint concepts, methodologies and development tool-set

– Client/server and internet systems architectures

- Browser/client specific compatibility issues- Working Knowledge of InfoPath forms, workflows and use SharePoint Designer / Visual Studio to build solutions, web parts, Master pages, themes and CSS.- Extensive experience with Microsoft SharePoint ToolkitCompetencies / Areas of expertise:- Proficiency in Software Design- Detailed documentation of Application Processes and system design diagrams- Applying Analytical and Critical thinking methods- Conduct troubleshooting and implement problem solving- Proficiency in verbal and written communication and effectively presenting concepts- Project Management capabilities Ability to influence people

