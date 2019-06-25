Senior Business Analyst

Our client based in East London is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to be on a 12 months extendable contract

Qualifications and Experience:

– Relevant IT Tertiary Qualification

– 6 years + experience as Project Manager is required

– 6 years + experience as Business Analyst is required

– 2 years + experience in the Automotive Industry is a huge advantage

Duties and Responsibilities:

– All aspects of Project and Programme Management in a fast paced demanding corporate environment

– All aspects of Business Analysis in a fast paced demanding corporate environment

Expectations and Responsibilities:

– Stakeholder Management and Client Liaison

– Facilitate and conduct requirements workshops with relevant stakeholders

– Analyse, consolidate and document all process knowledge, business requirements and project deliverables,

– Transfer of gathered knowledge to other team analysts and developers

– Finalise deliverable milestone planning for project

– Assist with ongoing support topics – especially those related to the project scope

– Complete user acceptance testing (UAT) and updates to user manual documents of all applicable deliverables

– Compile detailed documentation of all bugs and change requests during testing

– Assist with project rollout and “go live” planning and co-ordination

– Assist with user training: gather user feedback, trouble-shoot user queries

– Ensure operational support post-rollout and track all future change requests from business

– Co-operate with and assist team business analysts on other projects where needed

– Business / Manufacture Process re-engineering

Personal Attributes:

– Ability to Plan, Organise, Lead, Control and influence others

– Ability to see the bigger picture, take a holistic view and make business recommendations

– Good written and oral communication and presentation skills at all levels in the organisation

– Good team player

– Ability to cope with a demanding, German corporate culture with multiple simultaneous projects.

