Our client based in East London is looking for a Senior Business Analyst to be on a 12 months extendable contract
Qualifications and Experience:
– Relevant IT Tertiary Qualification
– 6 years + experience as Project Manager is required
– 6 years + experience as Business Analyst is required
– 2 years + experience in the Automotive Industry is a huge advantage
Duties and Responsibilities:
– All aspects of Project and Programme Management in a fast paced demanding corporate environment
– All aspects of Business Analysis in a fast paced demanding corporate environment
Expectations and Responsibilities:
– Stakeholder Management and Client Liaison
– Facilitate and conduct requirements workshops with relevant stakeholders
– Analyse, consolidate and document all process knowledge, business requirements and project deliverables,
– Transfer of gathered knowledge to other team analysts and developers
– Finalise deliverable milestone planning for project
– Assist with ongoing support topics – especially those related to the project scope
– Complete user acceptance testing (UAT) and updates to user manual documents of all applicable deliverables
– Compile detailed documentation of all bugs and change requests during testing
– Assist with project rollout and “go live” planning and co-ordination
– Assist with user training: gather user feedback, trouble-shoot user queries
– Ensure operational support post-rollout and track all future change requests from business
– Co-operate with and assist team business analysts on other projects where needed
– Business / Manufacture Process re-engineering
Personal Attributes:
– Ability to Plan, Organise, Lead, Control and influence others
– Ability to see the bigger picture, take a holistic view and make business recommendations
– Good written and oral communication and presentation skills at all levels in the organisation
– Good team player
– Ability to cope with a demanding, German corporate culture with multiple simultaneous projects.