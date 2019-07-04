ENVIRONMENT:
My client requires your 2 – 4 years programming experience + a passion for web development. This role is perfect for an experienced Mid Software Engineer (Ruby on Rails or Python) who wants to supercharge their career by experiencing first-hand what it is like to be part of an energetic, extremely fast-growing company.
Get to grips with basic web outputs by providing team support and shadowing senior team members. Focus on internal relationships with team members. Teamwork and team spirit; we are all contributing to the same platform, so you need to not only be a great individual contributor but be more motivated by the achievements of the whole team.
Ensure your success by Getting up to the front of the bus; get stuck in, execute, generate ideas, have an impact, don’t just sit back and be a passenger
DUTIES:
- Technical competence;
- love coding,
- Become fluent in Ruby on Rails and learn to work independently on coding projects
- Deliver the projects on time and be proactive and responsive
- learn new paradigms quickly + continuously improve and find better ways of doing things
- Prioritize and plan your own individual tasks
- Be proactive and responsive, ask the right questions, raise flags at the right time
- Support more senior team members on projects and work on own smaller projects
REQUIREMENTS:
- 2 – 4 years’ experience in programming
- 1+ years’ experience in a scripting language such as Rails, Python or PHP, familiarity with concepts such as MVC and have a basic understanding of web frameworks
- You must know what these front-end technologies are for – JavaScript, CSS, HTML
- Demonstrable track record of working