Mid Software Engineer (Ruby on Rails or Python)

ENVIRONMENT:

My client requires your 2 – 4 years programming experience + a passion for web development. This role is perfect for an experienced Mid Software Engineer (Ruby on Rails or Python) who wants to supercharge their career by experiencing first-hand what it is like to be part of an energetic, extremely fast-growing company.

Get to grips with basic web outputs by providing team support and shadowing senior team members. Focus on internal relationships with team members. Teamwork and team spirit; we are all contributing to the same platform, so you need to not only be a great individual contributor but be more motivated by the achievements of the whole team.

Ensure your success by Getting up to the front of the bus; get stuck in, execute, generate ideas, have an impact, don’t just sit back and be a passenger

DUTIES:

Technical competence;

love coding,

Become fluent in Ruby on Rails and learn to work independently on coding projects

Deliver the projects on time and be proactive and responsive

learn new paradigms quickly + continuously improve and find better ways of doing things

Prioritize and plan your own individual tasks

Be proactive and responsive, ask the right questions, raise flags at the right time

Support more senior team members on projects and work on own smaller projects

REQUIREMENTS:

2 – 4 years’ experience in programming

1+ years’ experience in a scripting language such as Rails, Python or PHP, familiarity with concepts such as MVC and have a basic understanding of web frameworks

You must know what these front-end technologies are for – JavaScript, CSS, HTML

Demonstrable track record of working

