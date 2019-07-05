Fullstack web developer – Stellenbosch

Jul 5, 2019

Fullstack – Web Developer – Cape Town, Stellenbosch

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, a company held in very high regard across Cape Town, who are in the food and beverage industry, are in need of a Full-stack Web Developer.

If you are looking to grow your career and work inside of a dynamic team, then take a look at the below!

The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • MVC
  • Azure
  • Angular
  • SQL
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • CSS

Duties will entail:

  • Developing cutting edge software using the latest technologies.
  • Unit-test all software artefacts.
  • Maintain current systems and develop new systems using the latest technologies.
  • Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components.
  • Research and develop new technologies.
  • Provide second/third line support to IT for software deployed into company eco system.
  • Analyse and resolve complex and high impact production issues where required.
  • Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are met.
  • Assist technical writers with technical documentation and user manuals related.

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

  • On-site Gym
  • Global Conferences
  • Rapid career progression
  • Modern working environment
  • No dress code
  • Training

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

