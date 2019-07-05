Google Cloud Platform Developer (Python)

ENVIRONMENT: A Tech company with a mission of delivering modern solutions to business needs seeks a skilled Google Cloud Platform Developer with strong Python and SQL skills. You will be expected to develop and support software & processes to land data in a Google BigQuery Data Warehouse. You will require Matric/Grade 12, an IT tertiary qualification, 3 years’ Python & SQL, some Data Warehousing experience, Git, Java, Linux Shell Scripting, Cloud experience – Google/AWS/Azure & Airflow experience/Composer. After-hours support will be required DUTIES: Understand the solution the technical requirement is trying to solve.

Will be expected to understand the SDLC for software development.

Drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible.

Support of existing Python data products sitting in google cloud platform including testing and debugging.

Leverage Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags, cloud functions and datastore etc.

Develop new data wrangling solutions in the Google Cloud environment.

Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions

After-hours support of developed applications in the google cloud platform.

Meet development deadlines as agreed in planning sessions.

Deliver stable well architected and tested software for release into production.

Provide peer reviews on solutions developed within our team.

Ensure all in house developed code is check into GIT.

Capture and regularly update Jira as it relates to ta