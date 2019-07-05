Google Cloud Platform Developer (Python)
Jul 5, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
A Tech company with a mission of delivering modern solutions to business needs seeks a skilled Google Cloud Platform Developer with strong Python and SQL skills. You will be expected to develop and support software & processes to land data in a Google BigQuery Data Warehouse. You will require Matric/Grade 12, an IT tertiary qualification, 3 years’ Python & SQL, some Data Warehousing experience, Git, Java, Linux Shell Scripting, Cloud experience – Google/AWS/Azure & Airflow experience/Composer. After-hours support will be required
DUTIES:
- Understand the solution the technical requirement is trying to solve.
- Will be expected to understand the SDLC for software development.
- Drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible.
- Support of existing Python data products sitting in google cloud platform including testing and debugging.
- Leverage Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags, cloud functions and datastore etc.
- Develop new data wrangling solutions in the Google Cloud environment.
- Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
- After-hours support of developed applications in the google cloud platform.
- Meet development deadlines as agreed in planning sessions.
- Deliver stable well architected and tested software for release into production.
- Provide peer reviews on solutions developed within our team.
- Ensure all in house developed code is check into GIT.
- Capture and regularly update Jira as it relates to ta
