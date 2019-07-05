Google Cloud Platform Developer (Python)

Jul 5, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A Tech company with a mission of delivering modern solutions to business needs seeks a skilled Google Cloud Platform Developer with strong Python and SQL skills. You will be expected to develop and support software & processes to land data in a Google BigQuery Data Warehouse. You will require Matric/Grade 12, an IT tertiary qualification, 3 years’ Python & SQL, some Data Warehousing experience, Git, Java, Linux Shell Scripting, Cloud experience – Google/AWS/Azure & Airflow experience/Composer. After-hours support will be required

DUTIES:

  • Understand the solution the technical requirement is trying to solve.
  • Will be expected to understand the SDLC for software development.
  • Drive the delivery of solutions for which you are responsible.
  • Support of existing Python data products sitting in google cloud platform including testing and debugging.
  • Leverage Google Dataflow,Pub/Sub, BigQuery, Nested Tables, Google Chat, Buckets, Composer(airflow), Dags, cloud functions and datastore etc.
  • Develop new data wrangling solutions in the Google Cloud environment.
  • Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
  • After-hours support of developed applications in the google cloud platform.
  • Meet development deadlines as agreed in planning sessions.
  • Deliver stable well architected and tested software for release into production.
  • Provide peer reviews on solutions developed within our team.
  • Ensure all in house developed code is check into GIT.
  • Capture and regularly update Jira as it relates to ta

