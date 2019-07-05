Reporting analyst (SQL)

ENVIRONMENT:

My client a leading investment group requires your SQL Server and Transact SQL proficiency to join their team as the Reporting Analyst (SQL) and add value by implementing and enhancing reporting solutions for clients (both internal and external) through various technologies available such as data warehouse, SQLServer, SSRS etc. The scope of the role encompasses business requirements gathering, specification generation as well as solution implementation and subsequent query resolution.

DUTIES:

Key Responsibilities

Writing reports/extracts/queries from requirement specifications using technologies such as SQL.

Ability to analyse and improve performance of stored procedures (SP)

Understanding data architecture, as it relates to data being required by reporting solutions and query resolution

Liaising with business areas to gather business requirements and translate these into specifications.

Analyze and resolve problems in existing reports/extracts /queries and then implement corrective actions

Communicate effectively with internal stakeholders on analysis findings

Core duties to achieve responsibilities

Improve and maintain, where necessary processes for use within the team.

Overall responsibility of health and performance of reporting extracts across all environments.

Other duties and responsibilities

Respond and take initiative in order to deal with real time needs of the business and clients – ad-hoc urgent reporting requests

Lead role in QA function within the reporting team.

Ability to build and maintain relationships with internal stakeholders

