SAP ABAP Developer- IS-OIL- Cape Town – 6 Month Contract – R600 p/h

One of the greatest energy giants are looking for consultants in SAP ABAP that has some exposure in SAP IS-OIL. Be the first to grab this exciting role as it promises great exposure in technology and unique modules.

Requirements

– 4 + Years’ experience

– Strong ABAP Development skills including but not limited to:

– SAP S/4 Hana

– Implement and Support

Duties and Responsibilities

– Applications operations support

– Providing 2nd / 3rd level support to users; adhering to documented processes

– Debugging of Programs and ABAP development

– Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

– Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ITPM standards).

– System testing/parallel runs

– System implementation

– System audits/quality assurance

Qualifications

SAP ABAP Certificate

Reference Number for this position is CB45608 which is a 6-month Contract position based in Cape Town offering R600 per hour, based on experience. Contact Cleo on (email address) or call her on (contact number) to discuss this and other opportunities.

