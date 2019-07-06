ASP.NET Specialist – Parklands, Cape Town

ASP.NET Specialist – Parklands, Cape Town

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

A client of ours – who is well known across South Africa, has requested our help in finding an ASP.NET Specialist, based in Cape Town! Working on a true cloud based software system, this client is looking for someone with the below skills:

ASP.NET

C#

MVC

HTML

CSS

Entity Framework

.NET core

Join a team that is constantly working on new projects, and keep up with the latest technologies!

Cool perks to enjoy:

Relaxed working environment

First Friday of the month = Braai!

No dress code

High employee values

Salary up to R80,000 P/M

Contact me – (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position