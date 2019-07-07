Front-End Developer

Since the position is working in a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity

– 3+ years’ experience building products using some of the following tools:

– Frontend tools

– React / Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)

– Webpack

– Sagas

– ES6

– HTML5, CSS3

– Backend tools

– Express

– Node 8

– Babel

– General

– Git

– Linux

– Docker

– Active development practices

– Restful API’s

– Microservices architecture

– Unit and Integration testing

– Single Page Applications (SPA)

– Continuous Integration (CI)

Learn more/Apply for this position