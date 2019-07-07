Front-End Developer

Since the position is working in a multi-technology environment, knowledge of computer science fundamentals in object oriented design, data structures and algorithms are a necessity
– 3+ years’ experience building products using some of the following tools:
– Frontend tools
– React / Redux (or other modern JavaScript framework)
– Webpack
– Sagas
– ES6
– HTML5, CSS3
– Backend tools
– Express
– Node 8
– Babel
– General
– Git
– Linux
– Docker
– Active development practices
– Restful API’s
– Microservices architecture
– Unit and Integration testing
– Single Page Applications (SPA)
– Continuous Integration (CI)