BI Developer

Purpose of the position:

The development, maintenance, support and administration of business intelligence solutions that leverage external and internal data, to generate insight for decision making.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

– Collaborate with business units to understand business concepts, data, problem areas, and requirement and define specifications

– Drive and participate in design reviews to find the best fit solution for our users

– Develop solutions that help decision makers at strategic, operational and tactical level to understand their data and facilitate informed decision making

– Daily technical, functional and operation support for existing business intelligence solutions

– Data literacy and adoption of BI solutions

– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems;

– Execution and monitoring of after-hours system functions;

– Knowledge transfer to BI users and IT support resources;

– Research new BI capabilities and functionality

– Provide a high standard of customer service to all internal, external stakeholders and work partners

– Interact closely with internal stakeholders to understand the reporting needs

– Implemented new ideas and improved methods, systems and work processes which lead to higher quality, better results at same or reduced cost

– data visualization and business analytics

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

– A relevant qualification (BSc Information Systems, BCom, Computer Science, or Engineering)

– Minimum 3 years BI application experience, of which QlikView, Qlik Sense, and SAP BI tools will be beneficial

– Good communication skills

– Excellent analytical skills

– Dynamic individual with a passion for working with stakeholders to understand business drivers

– Strong problem-solving ability – must have track record of formulating and delivering BI solutions with complex data that are business enablers

– Project management – ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Excellent team player

– Data Analytics

– Innovation

– User Experience, Design Thinking, Information Design

