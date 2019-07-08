BI Systems Analysts

Purpose of the position:

BW/BI Systems Analyst is responsible for the development, maintenance, support and administration of the

SAP Business Warehouse (BW) and other data toolsets and will work closely with the extended internal analytics teams.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

– Analyze, understand and document business requirements in the SAP planning, reporting, and analytics space.

– Design, develop, test, and support planning, reporting and analytics solutions on SAP BW on HANA

– Data extraction from on-premise and hosted systems and repositories using various ETL tools

– Create, maintain and optimize process chains to ensure data is loaded within the available window

– Data modeling of Transaction and Master Data, construction of ADSO’s

– Quality assure system configuration and development

– Prepare documentations and specifications

– Perform user support by diagnosing and resolving system problems

– Guide fellow BI team members to develop the best technical design, in conjunction with the Data Architect

– Knowledge transfer to users , fellow team members and support resources

– On-going system administration and maintenance

Stay informed on new developments in analytics space; Educate organization on available and emerging toolsets; Identify opportunities for improvement; Develop proof-of-concept to help illustrate useful approaches to applying technology to solve business problems.

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

– Bachelor degree in information systems, computer science, or a comparable education

– A minimum of 5 years relevant experience

– Very good knowledge and hands-on experience of SAP BW on HANA

– Strong knowledge of data warehousing principals

– Working knowledge of Integrated Planning in SAP BW (BW-IP)

– FOX Coding

– Data Slice

– Embedded BPC Planning and Consolidations experience will be beneficial

– SAP ERP experience with FI, CO, and SD modules would be beneficial

– Experience in integrating and extracting data from source systems ECC, CRM, SD, FI/CO, SCM, using standard/generic extractors (ABAP) and other tools

– Data Services experience will be beneficial

– SAP Data Services 4.0 or higher

– DS Formulae

– Integration BW / FTP / OLTP/Web service etc.

– Reporting Toolsets

– Analysis for Office

– Query Designer

– Web Application Designer

– Eclipse, Hana Studio

– Knowledge of non-SAP reporting tools and how they integrate with SAP and HANA data will be beneficial

– Experience in creating input templates, reports, and dashboards that are easy to use and visually pleasing.

– Variable Creation

– Creation & Enhancement of classes & methods

– Extensive Microsoft Excel skills

– Ability to work with both Agile & Waterfall methodologies

– Strong analytical, problem solving and conceptual skills.

– Ability to work on cross-functional teams

– Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines

– Ability to communicate clearly and effectively with developers, business owners

– High analytical skills

– High degree of initiative in driving projects to completion

– Customer Orientated

– Team player

Learn more/Apply for this position