Network Engineer

An rapidly expanding Internet Services Provider, specializing in Internet Access & Cloud Hosting Solutions is actively seeking a Network Engineer to join the organization.

If you are pushing the boundaries of technology and seeking a fast – learning, agile team player then this is the right role for you. We are looking for a candidate capable to support in continuous deploument and intergration using a multitude of open source technologies. Someone who is able to mange and maintain service excellence across a wide range of networking platforms such as Cisco, Extreme, Arista & Mikrotik – providing exceptional exposure.

We support our employees by allowing continuous opportunity to grow through continued training, and encourage them to define their own path in the industry.

The ideal candidate must be involved with monitoring network infrastructure and providing network security by configuring routers, switches, firewalls ect.. as per company security standards and assist in providing corre support to customers as well as internal staff.

Ideally someone who can proactively problem solve and oversee the activities involved in quality resolution of complex technical issues, responding with an appropriate sense of urgency to problems escalated to Network Engineer’s level

Whilst this is a standard Monday to Friday, 8 to 5 job, we pride ourselves on exemplary customer service and will need you to provide support on a rotational shift basis in order to achieve this. One of the many things that sets us apart is the service level that our clients have come to expect, appreciate and love.

If you have 3+ years networking experience and 2+ year Linux server experience and you think you have what it takes, let us know.

Minimum Requirements:

– CCNP/CCSP certification with official CSCO number

– 2+ years working within an ISP based Cisco environment

– Experience and knowledge of Cisco routers and switches (IOS)

– Experience and knowledge of Juniper routers and switches (JUNOS)

– Experience and knowledge of Extreme Networks switches (EXOS)

– Experience and knowledge of Firewalling methodologies

– Experience and knowledge of IP addressing and subnetting

– Experience and knowledge of Routing protocols including BGP

– Experience and knowledge of MPLS and Metro Ethernet protocols

– Excellent analytical and troubleshooting ability

– Experience and knowledge of Linux/Unix Servers (Ubuntu, CentOS, FreeBSD)

– Experience and knowledge of Radius (including setup and maintenance)

– Experience with Python

– Experience and knowledge of Excel

– Basic knowledge of VMWare and virtualisation

– Valid driver license and own transport

