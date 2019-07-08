PHP & Python Systems Engineer / Developer

A rapidly expanding Internet Services Provider, specializing in Internet Access & Cloud Hosting Solutions is actively seeking a PHP & Python Systems Engineer / Developer to join the organization.

Here is where you come in:

Software Engineers in our team are responsible for researching, designing, developing and testing enterprise grade software. Setting operational specifications, formulating and analysing of all our software requirements. On a daily basis you will be responsible for complex and compelling projects and be on the lookout for innovative ways to approach current challenges.

What do we do all day?

– Build- Develop Internet-based products and applications.

– Design- Produce technical specifications outlining software operation and implementation

– Extend internal system tools and intranet.

– Improve- Modify existing software to improve performance and write technical documentation.

– Collaborate- Consulting with other departments on projects and technical issues.

Do you have what it takes?

– Proficient in modern programming languages with a focus on Python and PHP.

– Full software development life-cycle experience.

– A relatively grounded understanding of Automated Testing platforms, such as unit testing and behaviour driven development.

– Some knowledge of continuous integration or automated deployment, orchestration on cloud with containerizations.

– A well-grounded knowledge of source control. Extra brownie points for GIT and GIT-flow

– Grounded understanding of OOP, MVC, DDD and other software development patterns.

– A solid foundation or sufficient exposure in working with MVC frameworks such as Rails, Cake, code-ignitor, Zend, Django.

– Experience in agile or other development methodologies.

– Grounded understanding of SOA (Micro Services) and Rest API’s.

– Grounded Experience in working with & building REST API’s

– Experience with large scale business grade software and heavily integrated systems.

– Articulate with Good interpersonal relationship skills.

– Ability to work with a diverse array of people with different values and concerns.

Minimum Requirements:

– 7+ years of relevant work experience using Python and PHP.

– Must have held a lead competency of some form.

– Evidence of implementation in new systems, tech, processes and methodologies.

