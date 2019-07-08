A rapidly expanding Internet Services Provider, specializing in Internet Access & Cloud Hosting Solutions is actively seeking a PHP & Python Systems Engineer / Developer to join the organization.
Here is where you come in:
Software Engineers in our team are responsible for researching, designing, developing and testing enterprise grade software. Setting operational specifications, formulating and analysing of all our software requirements. On a daily basis you will be responsible for complex and compelling projects and be on the lookout for innovative ways to approach current challenges.
What do we do all day?
– Build- Develop Internet-based products and applications.
– Design- Produce technical specifications outlining software operation and implementation
– Extend internal system tools and intranet.
– Improve- Modify existing software to improve performance and write technical documentation.
– Collaborate- Consulting with other departments on projects and technical issues.
Do you have what it takes?
– Proficient in modern programming languages with a focus on Python and PHP.
– Full software development life-cycle experience.
– A relatively grounded understanding of Automated Testing platforms, such as unit testing and behaviour driven development.
– Some knowledge of continuous integration or automated deployment, orchestration on cloud with containerizations.
– A well-grounded knowledge of source control. Extra brownie points for GIT and GIT-flow
– Grounded understanding of OOP, MVC, DDD and other software development patterns.
– A solid foundation or sufficient exposure in working with MVC frameworks such as Rails, Cake, code-ignitor, Zend, Django.
– Experience in agile or other development methodologies.
– Grounded understanding of SOA (Micro Services) and Rest API’s.
– Grounded Experience in working with & building REST API’s
– Experience with large scale business grade software and heavily integrated systems.
– Articulate with Good interpersonal relationship skills.
– Ability to work with a diverse array of people with different values and concerns.
Minimum Requirements:
– 7+ years of relevant work experience using Python and PHP.
– Must have held a lead competency of some form.
– Evidence of implementation in new systems, tech, processes and methodologies.