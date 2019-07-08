My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on a contract basis
Industry: Finance / Insurance
Role : QA Test Analyst
Duties
Analyses and develops the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst
Responsible for creating and executing test scripts
Identify and create necessary test data
Checking test results and logging defects
Analyse test failures
Analyse metrics for quality assessment
May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing
Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team
Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting
Responsibilities may require After hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported
Qualification and experience
Minimum of 2-3 years testing experience
Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)
Previous experience in tools like JIRA and HP Quality Centre.
Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases
Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications
Demonstrates strong analytical and problem solving skills and strong attention to detail
Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the SDLC and the TDLC
Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support
Has experience with Requirements Management, Test Management and Defect Management Tools
Skills
Provides input to continuously improve test methodology
Reviews functional requirements,
Defines test scenarios
Traces coverage and clearance
Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting
Prioritizes defects with development team
Knowledge
Insurance or financial services exposure will be an advantage
System development life cycle and Test Development Lifecycle
Methods, standards and techniques supporting domain
Best practices in domain
Defect management
Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks