Tester

My client based in Cape Town (Bellville) is currently looking for a Test Analyst to join them on a contract basis

Industry: Finance / Insurance

Role : QA Test Analyst

Duties

Analyses and develops the proper test coverage with the Business Analyst

Responsible for creating and executing test scripts

Identify and create necessary test data

Checking test results and logging defects

Analyse test failures

Analyse metrics for quality assessment

May work with Business Analyst to influence and monitor User Acceptance Testing

Tracking and monitoring of errors and test results with project team

Weekly and testing progress reports sent to management for overall testing reporting

Responsibilities may require After hours and weekend work in response to needs of the systems being supported

Qualification and experience

Minimum of 2-3 years testing experience

Testing certification (ISTQB – Foundation certificate)

Previous experience in tools like JIRA and HP Quality Centre.

Experience in software testing methodologies (agile, waterfall, functional and non-functional), test planning, test cases development, execution of test cases

Experience in developing test cases and test scenarios from use cases and/or requirements specifications

Demonstrates strong analytical and problem solving skills and strong attention to detail

Possesses good understanding of Quality Control and Quality Assurance concepts across the SDLC and the TDLC

Understands test metrics and how they are used for decision support

Has experience with Requirements Management, Test Management and Defect Management Tools

Skills

Provides input to continuously improve test methodology

Reviews functional requirements,

Defines test scenarios

Traces coverage and clearance

Provides input to standard test metrics and reporting

Prioritizes defects with development team

Knowledge

Insurance or financial services exposure will be an advantage

System development life cycle and Test Development Lifecycle

Methods, standards and techniques supporting domain

Best practices in domain

Defect management

Good working knowledge of testing best practices and frameworks

Learn more/Apply for this position