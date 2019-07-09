BUSINESS ANALYST (SAP) X9

– Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production
– Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept
– Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge
– Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules
– Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)
– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)
– Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook
– Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills
– Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders
– Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously
– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies
– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally
– Willingness to work a 3 shift model
– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.
– Leadership behaviours as per LEAD
QUALIFICATION
– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.
EXPERIENCE
– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme,
– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),
– Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,
– Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,
– Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.