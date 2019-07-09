BUSINESS ANALYST (SAP) X9

– Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

– Demonstrated business acumen to take from design to implementation and preferably experience scaling a concept

– Must have IT Development and Systems Knowledge

– Experience with SAP MM/WM or SD Modules

– Experience with Test Management Tools / software (e.g. SAP CBTA, HP ALM, etc.)

– Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

– Experience in Data Analysis and Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Office suite, including Word, Excel, and Outlook

– Strong Leadership Behaviours with good People Management skills and Problem Solving Skills

– Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

– Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

– Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

– Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

– Willingness to work a 3 shift model

– Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

– Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

QUALIFICATION

– Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. (Industrial Engineering) or relevant equivalent.

EXPERIENCE

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience in IT, or at least 6 months participation on our MBSA Graduate Development Programme,

– Minimum of 2 years’ experience in SAP S/4 HANA, SAP MM/ WM or SD module(s),

– Knowledge of SAP Solution Manager and automated Test Suites will be advantageous,

– Ability to debug SAP ABAP will be advantageous,

– Knowledge of Supply Chain processes will be beneficial.

