Scrum Master (Investments) (Contract)
Jul 9, 2019
ENVIRONMENT:
A specialist investment administration firm seeks a critical thinking and innovative Scrum Master whose core role will be to coach and manage Agile processes within a number of teams. The ideal candidate must possess an accredited Agile certification and must have a background in Investments / Financial Services with at least 5 years Agile Project Management experience. Please note this is a short-term contract role.
DUTIES:
- Lead and coach scrum adoption.
- Plan scrum implementation.
- Implement changes and steps to increase the team’s productivity.
- Collaborate with other Scrum Masters to improve the methodologies’ efficiency.
- Supporting Product Owners in their objectives.
- Organise and effectively manage scrum and other sprint events.
- Coach team and other members of the organisation on scrum and agile principles and methodology.
- Provide coaching for and encourage collaboration with other Scrum Masters.
- Introduce best practices that can result in improvements in efficiency or delivery.
- Positively contribute to the overall success of the project.
- Drive delivery and output from the scrum teams.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Accredited Agile certification.
Experience/Skills –
- Minimum 5 years Agile Project Management experience.
- Knowledge of the Financial Markets and Instruments.
- Engagement with senior executives in a project management capacity.
