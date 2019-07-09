Scrum Master (Investments) (Contract)

Jul 9, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

A specialist investment administration firm seeks a critical thinking and innovative Scrum Master whose core role will be to coach and manage Agile processes within a number of teams. The ideal candidate must possess an accredited Agile certification and must have a background in Investments / Financial Services with at least 5 years Agile Project Management experience. Please note this is a short-term contract role.

DUTIES:

  • Lead and coach scrum adoption.
  • Plan scrum implementation.
  • Implement changes and steps to increase the team’s productivity.
  • Collaborate with other Scrum Masters to improve the methodologies’ efficiency.
  • Supporting Product Owners in their objectives.
  • Organise and effectively manage scrum and other sprint events.
  • Coach team and other members of the organisation on scrum and agile principles and methodology.
  • Provide coaching for and encourage collaboration with other Scrum Masters.
  • Introduce best practices that can result in improvements in efficiency or delivery.
  • Positively contribute to the overall success of the project.
  • Drive delivery and output from the scrum teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

  • Accredited Agile certification.

Experience/Skills –

  • Minimum 5 years Agile Project Management experience.
  • Knowledge of the Financial Markets and Instruments.
  • Engagement with senior executives in a project management capacity.

