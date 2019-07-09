Scrum Master (Investments) (Contract)

ENVIRONMENT: A specialist investment administration firm seeks a critical thinking and innovative Scrum Master whose core role will be to coach and manage Agile processes within a number of teams. The ideal candidate must possess an accredited Agile certification and must have a background in Investments / Financial Services with at least 5 years Agile Project Management experience. Please note this is a short-term contract role. DUTIES: Lead and coach scrum adoption.

Plan scrum implementation.

Implement changes and steps to increase the team’s productivity.

Collaborate with other Scrum Masters to improve the methodologies’ efficiency.

Supporting Product Owners in their objectives.

Organise and effectively manage scrum and other sprint events.

Coach team and other members of the organisation on scrum and agile principles and methodology.

Provide coaching for and encourage collaboration with other Scrum Masters.

Introduce best practices that can result in improvements in efficiency or delivery.

Positively contribute to the overall success of the project.

Drive delivery and output from the scrum teams. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Accredited Agile certification. Experience/Skills – Minimum 5 years Agile Project Management experience.

Knowledge of the Financial Markets and Instruments.

Engagement with senior executives in a project management capacity.