ENVIRONMENT: A forward-thinking & proactive BI Analyst is sought by an innovative money transfer platform to help expand their footprint in the industry. You will play a crucial role by adding to the functionality of the BI Department through understanding business questions from Sales, Marketing and Business Dev teams & translating it into Management Information (MI). You will require a Degree in Business Science/Finance/Mathematics or IT-related field, at least 3 years’ work experience within the BI sector, thorough knowledge of BI concepts & architecture, ETL and Data Analysis with a focus on Data Integrity and be able to build reports and present results. DUTIES: Understand business requirements and subsequent documentation.

Development of business intelligence solutions.

Assist with data warehouse design and implementation.

Assist with development of Extract Transform and Load (ETL) layer to facilitate the movement of data from source systems into the data warehouse environment.

Analysis of source systems data structures as well as post-implementation cause and effect.

Development of reports for various departments – includes understanding the business need and being able to transform it into the relevant reports.

Responsible for accuracy and technical integrity of BI solutions.

Guide business decisions with relevant analysis. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Degree in Business Science, Finance, Mathematics or IT Related (Essential).