ENVIRONMENT:
A forward-thinking & proactive BI Analyst is sought by an innovative money transfer platform to help expand their footprint in the industry. You will play a crucial role by adding to the functionality of the BI Department through understanding business questions from Sales, Marketing and Business Dev teams & translating it into Management Information (MI). You will require a Degree in Business Science/Finance/Mathematics or IT-related field, at least 3 years’ work experience within the BI sector, thorough knowledge of BI concepts & architecture, ETL and Data Analysis with a focus on Data Integrity and be able to build reports and present results.
DUTIES:
- Understand business requirements and subsequent documentation.
- Development of business intelligence solutions.
- Assist with data warehouse design and implementation.
- Assist with development of Extract Transform and Load (ETL) layer to facilitate the movement of data from source systems into the data warehouse environment.
- Analysis of source systems data structures as well as post-implementation cause and effect.
- Development of reports for various departments – includes understanding the business need and being able to transform it into the relevant reports.
- Responsible for accuracy and technical integrity of BI solutions.
- Guide business decisions with relevant analysis.
REQUIREMENTS:
Qualifications –
- Degree in Business Science, Finance, Mathematics or IT Related (Essential).
