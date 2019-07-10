ICT Technician

ICT TechnicianContractEastern Cape, AmatholeTB HIV Care(THC), in existence since 1929, is an internationallyrecognisednon-profitorganisation. TB HIV Care provides health care services throughout South Africa to both the general population and communities at increased risk for HIV and TB, including adolescent girls and young women, sex workers and people who use drugs. TB HIV Care provides a stimulating work environment and the opportunity to work with leaders in the field of HIV and TB prevention and care. Our work culture is adapted to the constantly-evolving South African health care environment and will suit solution-driven team players interested in opportunities for career development while working to connect people with care.Purpose of the PositionImplement the Synchronised National Communication in Health (SyNCH) system or Central Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD) electronic system at public healthcare facilities approved pick up points, including management of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support staff.Main Job Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities
- Facilitates meetings with Provincial and District Health officials
- Analyses public health sector data
- Conducts readiness assessment in health facilities and approved pick up points
- Determines information system requirements and defines project objectives
- Recommends appropriate systems including hardware and software
- Assists in the design, customisation and piloting of the system
- Compiles and present reports
- Implements the system and trains users
Education and Experience
- Diploma in Information Technology Systems
- 3 years’ experience in desktop support, local and wide area networks
- 3 years’ supervisory experience
- Certificate in A+, N+, MSCA/MCSE and CCNA
- Must be able to communicate in isiXhosa and English
- Valid driver’s licence
Key Skills and Competencies
- Knowledge of the public health sector policies and procedures
- Meticulous approach to work
- Attention to detail
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)
- Excellent analytical and technical ability
- Good problem-solving skills
- Effective time management skills to meet deadlines
- Ability to work under pressure
- Ability to multi-task
- Advanced computer literacy:
– MS Excel®- MS Word®- MS Powerpoint®- Internet- Hardware and software management
- Report writing
- Facilitation skills
- Monitoring and evaluation (M&E) data management and data handling skills
- Previous experience in the public health sector
- Experience in working in an NGO environment
- Ability to liaise with people at all levels of the health system in the district
- Ability to analyse and interpret technical information
- Knowledge of planning, adherence to project requirements and targets and reporting timelines
165-062 NPO PBO (contact number)