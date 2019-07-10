ICT Technician

ICT TechnicianContractEastern Cape, AmatholeTB HIV Care(THC), in existence since 1929, is an internationallyrecognisednon-profitorganisation. TB HIV Care provides health care services throughout South Africa to both the general population and communities at increased risk for HIV and TB, including adolescent girls and young women, sex workers and people who use drugs. TB HIV Care provides a stimulating work environment and the opportunity to work with leaders in the field of HIV and TB prevention and care. Our work culture is adapted to the constantly-evolving South African health care environment and will suit solution-driven team players interested in opportunities for career development while working to connect people with care.Purpose of the PositionImplement the Synchronised National Communication in Health (SyNCH) system or Central Chronic Medicines Dispensing and Distribution (CCMDD) electronic system at public healthcare facilities approved pick up points, including management of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) support staff.Main Job Tasks, Duties and Responsibilities

Facilitates meetings with Provincial and District Health officials

Analyses public health sector data

Conducts readiness assessment in health facilities and approved pick up points

Determines information system requirements and defines project objectives

Recommends appropriate systems including hardware and software

Assists in the design, customisation and piloting of the system

Compiles and present reports

Implements the system and trains users

Education and Experience

Diploma in Information Technology Systems

3 years’ experience in desktop support, local and wide area networks

3 years’ supervisory experience

Certificate in A+, N+, MSCA/MCSE and CCNA

Must be able to communicate in isiXhosa and English

Valid driver’s licence

Key Skills and Competencies

Knowledge of the public health sector policies and procedures

Meticulous approach to work

Attention to detail

Strong interpersonal and communication skills (written and verbal)

Excellent analytical and technical ability

Good problem-solving skills

Effective time management skills to meet deadlines

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to multi-task

Advanced computer literacy:

– MS Excel®- MS Word®- MS Powerpoint®- Internet- Hardware and software management

Report writing

Facilitation skills

Monitoring and evaluation (M&E) data management and data handling skills

Previous experience in the public health sector

Experience in working in an NGO environment

Ability to liaise with people at all levels of the health system in the district

Ability to analyse and interpret technical information

Knowledge of planning, adherence to project requirements and targets and reporting timelines

165-062 NPO PBO (contact number)

