Integration Developer (.NET) – Cape Town

Salary: up to R 60 000K pm

Contact: Stacey Maritz on (email address)

The personal side:

The successful candidate will be joining a BRAND NEW dynamic team while working closely with the well-established professional services team, responsible for project delivery, and the core software development team, responsible for developing our enterprise products.

The Implementation Engineering or enterprise integration team develops client-specific solutions that leverage the SDKs and APIs developed in-house and create solutions that interface with other well-known enterprise systems, to deliver value to the client.

The best fit for the team will be a smart developer who can take initiative and get things done. The work environment is fast-paced and dynamic, requires out-of-the-box thinking and a flexible approach to finding solutions while valuing standardization and a systematic approach to problem-solving.

If you are looking for a new challenge, to work in a cross-functional team that is more client-facing than the typical software development gig, this might be the role for you.

The technical bits:

Education (ideal, but not a must)

Computer Science / Information Technology degree or diploma

Experience in [3 to 6 years]:

Software design & development using OOP techniques

Application development using C#/VB.Net and the .NET Framework

JSON and XML data structures

REST architectural style

Working with relational databases and SQL

Proficiency with:

Microsoft Visual Studio

Microsoft SQL Server

Windows Server 2008 and later

Exposure to:

Task/case management software

Scripting languages such as JavaScript and Python

Version control

Working knowledge of HTML & CSS

Enterprise Financial, Document Management, ERP or CRM systems

Geographic Information Systems (GIS)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure and technologies

