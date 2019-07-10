IOS Developer

Job Description

Our client has a vacancy for an iOS Developer who has a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits.

You’ll be working from the offices in Cape Town. Our client is a leading African network of popular digital publishing brands and online services across internet, mobile, applications and interactive TV. They are dedicated to creating and sustaining uniquely African online and mobile communities. As South Africa’s largest digital publishing house, the network welcomes over 6 million local Unique Browsers monthly.

Minimum Requirements

– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred

– 4+ years in Software Development with a strong Java or C++ background

– 1 – 2 years iOS experience (Objective-C)

– Other mobile platform development experience

– Previous experience on large internet sites with high traffic load

– Web Development experience e.g. C#, PHP, Java, search, and database technologies

Skills & Competencies

– Solid experience of object oriented programing and design

– Good understanding of iOS Application development process

– Experience with using version control repositories

– Solid understanding of Core Data and Networking Technologies

– Experience with Web related technologies like Javascript, HTML 5, JSON, REST

– Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams

Duties & Responsibilities

– As an iOS Developer you will be part of a team that develops high profile mobile applications. You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business, across the web and mobile space

– Conduct research & do proof of concepts

– Participate in software design (architecture)

– Take an active role in the design and roadmap for the next generation of our iOS application platform

– Estimate development tasks

– Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences

– Create high quality, high performance, maintainable and robust solutions

