Managed Services – Security Engineer

The role is responsible for providing a managed service to clients to ensure that their IT infrastructure and systems remain operational through proactively monitoring, identifying, investigating and resolving technical incidents and problems and to restore service to clients by managing incidents to resolution.Qualifications & Experience:

Diploma, degree or relevant qualification in IT/Computing (or demonstrated equivalent work experience)

13-15 years of Education

Certifications required

S+

CCNA Cyber Ops

CCNA Security

CCNP Security

AWS Certified Security – Specialty

Work experience required

5-8 Years of relevant managed services experience

Must possess essential and operational knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now.

Strong client service orientation and passion for achieving or exceeding expectations

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Work outputs:Monitor operational infrastructure

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) takes the lead in establishing monitoring for client infrastructure. They leverage standard tools and processes to respond and resolve incidents and requests in a timely manner meeting agreed SLA.

Identify problems and errors

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) proactively identifies problems and errors before they impact a client’s service. They log all such incidents in a timely manner with the required level of detail. They liaise with all stakeholders, including client’s IT team, vendors, carriers and necessary functions to expedite diagnosis of errors and problems and to identify a resolution or provide a recommendation.

Incident management

As required, the MS – Services Engineer (L2) will take responsibility receiving calls and incidents at the services desk. They assist in the analysis and resolution or assignment of a ticket. Actively communicates with all internal teams, client or vendor for all troubleshooting tasks, with consistent updates to tickets on the progress and resolution. Resolves most of the incidents, actively seeks support from L3 and SME for major and complex tickets. Leads and manages all initial client escalation for operational issues.

Change management

Actively contributes to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items. Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals.

Shift handover

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) diligently completes the shift handover process by documenting all pending tasks (open tickets) to be completed in next shift and highlights any critical tasks to be focussed on, such as P1 tickets and requests or exceptions.

Knowledge management

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) will actively apply knowledge articles for routine activities. Actively contributes in creating and updating knowledge articles. Produces knowledge articles / work instructions for the tasks to be performed by Service Desk & L1 teams to enhance first call resolution rates.

Quality Management

The MS – Services Engineer (L2) Engineer audits and analyses incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles. Produces trend analysis reports for identifying tasks for automation, leading to reduction in tickets and optimization of effort. They plan and execute approved maintenance activities

