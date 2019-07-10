An opportunity for a Solution Analyst is available in the Lephalale area. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:
- BSc Information Technology OR
- B Degree
- Certificate First Line Management – desirable
- Diploma in Business Analysis – desirable
- 3-5 years experience in relevant business process and business analysis
KPAs:
- Document business requirements
- Identify gaps between new and existing business processes and applications and liaise with Solution Architects for resolution
- Adhere to functional policies, standards, guidelines, procedures, end-to-end processes, tools, templates
- Assist with quality assurance for solution provision services within solution area
If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.