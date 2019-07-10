Solution Analyst

Jul 10, 2019

An opportunity for a Solution Analyst is available in the Lephalale area. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:

  • BSc Information Technology OR
  • B Degree
  • Certificate First Line Management – desirable
  • Diploma in Business Analysis – desirable
  • 3-5 years experience in relevant business process and business analysis

KPAs:

  • Document business requirements
  • Identify gaps between new and existing business processes and applications and liaise with Solution Architects for resolution
  • Adhere to functional policies, standards, guidelines, procedures, end-to-end processes, tools, templates
  • Assist with quality assurance for solution provision services within solution area

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

