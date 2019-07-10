Solution Analyst

An opportunity for a Solution Analyst is available in the Lephalale area. This is an EE opportunity.Requirements:

BSc Information Technology OR

B Degree

Certificate First Line Management – desirable

Diploma in Business Analysis – desirable

3-5 years experience in relevant business process and business analysis

KPAs:

Document business requirements

Identify gaps between new and existing business processes and applications and liaise with Solution Architects for resolution

Adhere to functional policies, standards, guidelines, procedures, end-to-end processes, tools, templates

Assist with quality assurance for solution provision services within solution area

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

