Angular/PHP dev Cape Town

Role – PHP/Angular Developer

Role type – Permanent

Remuneration – up to R70,000

Location – Cape Town

Start Date – July/August

Role Overview

Looking for an experienced PHP developer to work on a Greenfield project with a key client based in Cape Town. This project will involve working on one main project alongside a senior developer/project manager.

The client is keen to take on an experienced developer with good working knowledge of PHP and Laravel as well as some experience in working with Angular (minimum of 2 years ideal).

Skills Required

Fluent in PHP

Experience in Laravel

Angular experience

Experience around working with AWS/ Docker

The Company

The client has a keen eye on the future of IT in South Africa and are keeping up with times by investing in Cloud/AWS & infrastructure. You will have the opportunity to work for a company that will never fall behind with times and market related salaries.

Interviews happening soon and will be a 1 stage face to face – Please contact me if you are interested or know someone that may be interested in this role @ (email address)

