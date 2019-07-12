SAP Functional Analyst

Position Purpose:To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the system.Qualifications & Experience:
- IT related qualification
- 5 years + as a Functional Analyst
- SAP SD outbound logistics management
- SAP MM inbound/outbound logistics and inventory management
- Previous experience with development strong plus
- Experience in implementing WMS systems and/or SAP solutions
- Exposure to SAP In – store solutions (MIM; MIM – Mobile; FIO)
Knowledge:
- SAP – Retail Domain
- Creating and changing Functional specifications
- Implementation of SAP’s HANA model
- Integrating SAP and Non SAP systems
Skills:
- Integrating with three party systems, specifically Idoc’s (Monitoring and debugging)
Job objectives:
- Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.
- Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.
- To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.