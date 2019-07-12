SAP Functional Analyst

Position Purpose:To evaluate the demands of the business owners, transforms the essence into an abstract and algorithmic business model and as such identifies the use cases and transforms them into logical and technical views and are able to configure the system.Qualifications & Experience:

IT related qualification

5 years + as a Functional Analyst

SAP SD outbound logistics management

SAP MM inbound/outbound logistics and inventory management

Previous experience with development strong plus

Experience in implementing WMS systems and/or SAP solutions

Exposure to SAP In – store solutions (MIM; MIM – Mobile; FIO)

Knowledge:

SAP – Retail Domain

Creating and changing Functional specifications

Implementation of SAP’s HANA model

Integrating SAP and Non SAP systems

Skills:

Integrating with three party systems, specifically Idoc’s (Monitoring and debugging)

Job objectives:

Structuring of system strategy such as the development of systems requirements through the design, prototyping, testing, training, defining, and implementation of procedures for support of practical business solutions.

Customizing the respective business area and making sure the system reacts in the manner according to the constraints of the request.

To provide support to the junior members of the team as well as users of the SAP System.

