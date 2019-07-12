Snr SQL Developer/Team Lead (EE ONLY)
Jul 12, 2019
|
ENVIRONMENT:
Contribute to initiatives & central technical stack while managing a team of Devs as the next Snr SQL Developer/Team Lead sought by a renowned investment firm. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Engineering or related technical discipline, at least 8 years’ professional development experience, be skilled in Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms, writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS & analysing data and performing complex data manipulation using Microsoft SQL. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY.
DUTIES:
Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain –
- Understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.
- Define the technical direction for the domains and ensure design of solutions and delivery is aligned to this.
- Work closely with the domain owner of the domain.
- Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability
- Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains.
- Review code and approve changes being deployed to production.
- Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions.
- Oversee the choice of application and approach to development for the delivery
Learn more/Apply for this position
Related