Snr SQL Developer/Team Lead (EE ONLY)

Jul 12, 2019

ENVIRONMENT:

Contribute to initiatives & central technical stack while managing a team of Devs as the next Snr SQL Developer/Team Lead sought by a renowned investment firm. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Engineering or related technical discipline, at least 8 years’ professional development experience, be skilled in Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms, writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS & analysing data and performing complex data manipulation using Microsoft SQL. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY.

DUTIES:

Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain –

  • Understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.
  • Define the technical direction for the domains and ensure design of solutions and delivery is aligned to this.
  • Work closely with the domain owner of the domain.
  • Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability
  • Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains.
  • Review code and approve changes being deployed to production.
  • Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions.
  • Oversee the choice of application and approach to development for the delivery

Learn more/Apply for this position