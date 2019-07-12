Snr SQL Developer/Team Lead (EE ONLY)

ENVIRONMENT: Contribute to initiatives & central technical stack while managing a team of Devs as the next Snr SQL Developer/Team Lead sought by a renowned investment firm. You must possess a Degree/Diploma in Computer Science/Computer Engineering or related technical discipline, at least 8 years’ professional development experience, be skilled in Object-Oriented design, data structures and algorithms, writing SQL for Microsoft SQL server, including stored procedures, UDF’s and other T-SQL Querying, SSIS, SSRS, SSAS & analysing data and performing complex data manipulation using Microsoft SQL. Please note this is an Employment Equity position ONLY. DUTIES: Manage the technical aspects of the solution delivery and systems within the domain – Understand the focus and direction of the business area; prioritising and driving delivery that helps to achieve this.

Define the technical direction for the domains and ensure design of solutions and delivery is aligned to this.

Work closely with the domain owner of the domain.

Involvement in the running of the domain, including sprint planning, design, drive delivery, retros, understanding root cause of issues/instability

Responsible for the quality of technical solutions, maintenance of standards and managing impact/risk introduced by changes across domains.

Review code and approve changes being deployed to production.

Assist with technical analysis, root cause analysis and designing preventative actions.

Oversee the choice of application and approach to development for the delivery