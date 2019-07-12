Technical Lead – Cape Town

Technical Lead (.NET) – R 75 000+

Exciting new Technical Lead position available in a well-known FinTech company in Cape Town.

Currently they are working with cutting edge technologies, using micro services and cloud based systems.

The requirements

7+ years’ of .NET Development experience (non negotiable)

1 – 2 years’ of team lead experience

Extensive understanding of SOLID principals, message queuing and design patterns

Cloud experience (Azure/AWS) is beneficial

Tech stack: C#.NET, .NETCORE, ASP.NETCORE, Angular (web), SQL, WebAPI, Micro Services

The perks

You’ll enjoy a challenging, forward thinking technical orientated environment – NOT your usual FinTech environment

Work from home 1 day a week, medical aid, pension and the opportunity to work with cutting edge technology.

Sound like something you’d like to know more about?

This role needs to be filled before the end of July 2019, get your updated CV sent over as soon as possible to arrange a confidential call with one of our consultants.

