Software Developer

Jul 13, 2019

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Port Elizabeth team.Job Requirements:

  • C#

  • MVC

  • UI/UX (not a must)

  • Be able to do Quality assurance on their own work (Attention to detail)

  • Net

  • SQL

  • HTML/CSS

  • Coding

  • JavaScript

  • Ability to handle more than one project at once

  • Ability to operate independently

  • Strong reporting skills

  • Excellent time management

