Software Developer

A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Port Elizabeth team.Job Requirements:

C#

MVC

UI/UX (not a must)

Be able to do Quality assurance on their own work (Attention to detail)

Net

SQL

HTML/CSS

Coding

JavaScript

Ability to handle more than one project at once

Ability to operate independently

Strong reporting skills

Excellent time management

Should you apply for an advertised vacancy, kindly note that your application is deemed to be unsuccessful should you not receive a response from our offices within 2 weeks of application.

Learn more/Apply for this position