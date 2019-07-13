A leading South African IT Solutions Provider is looking an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic Port Elizabeth team.Job Requirements:
- C#
- MVC
- UI/UX (not a must)
- Be able to do Quality assurance on their own work (Attention to detail)
- Net
- SQL
- HTML/CSS
- Coding
- JavaScript
- Ability to handle more than one project at once
- Ability to operate independently
- Strong reporting skills
- Excellent time management
