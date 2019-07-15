C# .NET Developer

C# .NET Developer

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client is looking for a C# .NET developer to join their multi-national team. The developer will contribute to extending and maintaining software. This is a great opportunity to work with and learn from some of South Africa’s most talented developers in the .NET space.

The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:

.NET

C#

MVC

Angular

SQL

Javascript

Responsibilities and desired attributes:

Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Mobile development is advantageous

Follow formal software engineering practices

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

On-site Gym

Global Conference’s

Rapid career progression

Modern working environment

No dress code

Training

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

