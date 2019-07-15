C# .NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(email address)
Our client is looking for a C# .NET developer to join their multi-national team. The developer will contribute to extending and maintaining software. This is a great opportunity to work with and learn from some of South Africa’s most talented developers in the .NET space.
The developer is expected to be familiar with advanced programming techniques such as:
- .NET
- C#
- MVC
- Angular
- SQL
- Javascript
Responsibilities and desired attributes:
- Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Mobile development is advantageous
- Follow formal software engineering practices
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- On-site Gym
- Global Conference’s
- Rapid career progression
- Modern working environment
- No dress code
- Training
Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)