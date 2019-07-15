Data Specialist

Purpose of the position:

Design, document and monitor practical, executable data governance practices and processes in the company’s data space, including both the Data & Analytics team as well as in the rest of the business units.

Key performance areas would include, but are not limited to:

– Support the Development and Implementation of the Enterprise’s Data Governance Strategy and Roadmap

– Drive Operationalizing Data Governance and Management in the Enterprise

– Lead, Develop and maintain a single framework for all data & analytics functions to support the operations and governance aspects of the company

– Take responsibility for ensuring compliance with all applicable data privacy regulations and policies.

– Forge strong business and stakeholder partnerships to ensure widespread adoption of the data governance strategy across the enterprise.

– Align tactical initiatives to the data governance strategy across projects and programs

– Products/services consistently meet stakeholder requirements (consistently on time and at the right level of quality and quantity)

– Investigation/research results are relevant and promoted effective business decision-making

– Operate, Monitor and Report on Data Quality

– Optimize the Enterprise Application business strategy with reference to data governance

– Develop and implement best practices policies and guidance across the company’s key systems and data sources, core systems and introduce a consistent company-wide taxonomy and ontology across the company and its systems.

– Lead working sessions with operational and information system owners regarding the on-boarding of new data assets including documentation of processes, procedures, system interfaces, data dictionaries, data models and requirements for all new analytical data assets.

– Actively contribute with a broad-range of stakeholders as part of the Data Governance Council

– Develop and execute operating plans which directly support the business strategy

– Identify significant business risks, formulate plans to address the risks and implemented the agreed upon projects.

– Leverage resource management practices to produce sustainable results

– Provide a high standard of customer service to all internal, external customers and work partners

– Implemented new ideas and improved methods, systems and work processes which lead to higher quality, better results at same or reduced cost

– Consistently meet budget, goals, targets and due dates – created value for business

The successful candidate must have the following experience/skills:

– Relevant Bachelor’s degree in Business, Computer Science, Finance, Technology or related field

– Minimum 5+ years of experience in data governance or data quality analysis and data management

– Demonstrated experience documenting requirements and managing high quality delivery.

– Ability to use managing by project principles to manage projects successfully.

– High level of computer literacy in Microsoft office suite and SAP (Advanced skills in Excel and PowerPoint will be required)

– Excellent communication skills and the ability to build and maintain effective relationships with internal and external stakeholders.

– Strong presentation skills and ability to communicate with persuasion at Board level

– Strong analytical skills and strategic ability to interpret various data

– Strategic/action orientation, self-driven and innovative

– Exhibit sound judgment and professionalism in all aspects of the position

– Able to differentiate between conflicting priorities and issues to identify underlying causes

– Demonstrated ability to manage multiple tasks and assess priorities effectively

– Strong decision-making and problem-solving ability

Learn more/Apply for this position