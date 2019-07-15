IT Field Service Technician

We are looking for someone to provide hardware, software and networking support to all users in order to ensure efficient operation of the IT Infrastructure within the company.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
– Matric
– A+ Certification or Equivalent
– N+ Certification or Equivalent
– 2 years SoftwareHardware Support Experience
– Driver’s License – Must Have
– Own Reliable Vehicle
– Excellent Communication skills
RESPONSIBILITIES:
– Must have sound knowledge of server, network and desktop configuration
– Provide technical and/or remote support to Fair Price users in order to resolve the incident within the relevant service level agreement (SLA).
– Outlook configuration and troubleshooting;
– HardwareSoftware installation and configuration;
– Set up new users at sites;
– Printer and Network configuration and troubleshooting
– Ensure that all customer queries are addressed within the Service Level Agreement (SLA) stipulated time frame
– Plan, Organise and conduct General Administration Functions
– Manage and track IT Stock allocated to the region.
– Will be required to provide on call support for critical incidents or emergency situations outside of regular business hours
– Contact external vendors should there be any issues with connectivity, support /requests for mobile devices, printer issues etc. in which cannot be resolved.
– Execution of Field Services, testing, Fault Finding, Intergration, optimization, maintenance and repairs of equipment.
COMPETENCIES
– Asset Management
– Strong Verbal and Written Communication
– Decision Making
– Problem Solving
– Risk Management
– Teamwork
– Hardware support
– Networking