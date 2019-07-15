Project Manager

Responsible for the succesful management and delivery of major projects from commencement to completion, within scope, budget, and agreed upon time.

The projects will be across disciplines. Ability to co-ordinate different groups of people from varying discipline, associated with the project. This position needs someone very strategic minded.

Understanding formal project methodologies.

Managing project finances and budgets

Financial services industry experience as a PM is essential

Please note this role is a fixed term contract until Dec 2020.

