AngularJS Developer

Our Client based in the Northern Suburbs requires a strong AngularJS Developer responsible for the client side of the financial services system that is based on a generic design along with the client side admin portal of the system. Your primary focus will be to implement a complete user interface in the form of desktop web app, with a focus on UI, functionality and performance. Your main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional app. The artistic design will be delivered, but the ideal candidate is required to help in regard to animations, HTML templates,CSS, and final HTML output. You will work in a team with the back-end developer(s), and communicate with the API using standard methods. A thorough understanding of all of the components of our platform and infrastructure is required. Some of these client side services are already in place and needs to be supported and enhanced in the future based on internal and industry standards. The system is cloud hosted in AWS within a Container/Microservices Architecture.

Responsibilities

– Delivering a complete front end application

– Ensuring high performance on mobile and desktop

– Writing tested, idiomatic, and documented JavaScript, HTML and CSS

– Coordinating the workflow between the designer and yourself

– Cooperating with the back-end full stack developers in the process of building the RESTful API

– Communicating with external web services

– Documenting and updating client side components where applicable along with coding standards

Skills and Qualifications

– Proficiency with JavaScript and HTML5

– Professional, precise communication skills

– Deep knowledge of AngularJS (Version 6,7) practices and commonly used modules based on extensive work experience

– Creating self-contained, reusable, and testable modules and components

– Ensuring a clear dependency chain, in regard to the app logic as well as the file system

– Extensive knowledge of CSS (SCSS skills, it will be advantageous) and JS methods for providing performant visual effects and keeping the framerate above 30fps at all times

– Thorough understanding of the responsibilities of the platform, database, API, caching layer, proxies, and other web services used in the system

– Validating user actions on the client side and providing responsive feedback

– Writing non-blocking code, and resorting to advanced techniques such as multi-threading, when needed

– Creating custom, general use modules and components which extend the elements and modules of core AngularJS

– Experience with building the infrastructure for serving the front-end app and assets

– Architecting and automating the build process for production, using task runners or scripts

– Documenting the code inline using JSDoc or other conventions

– Writing extensive unit tests using automated TDD tasks

– Creating e2e test suites for all components, and running them with Protractor (or a well-reasoned alternative)

– Creating configuration, build, and test scripts for Continuous Integration environments

– AWS SDK, Entity Framework Core, AWS services. MySQL Adaptor for Entity Framework, Git Source on BitBucket that the Client could be integrating to. JIRA used in our System in an Agile, DevOps environment

– Computer Science, diploma or similar qualifications

– 3-5 years’ experience on software development in corporate environments (Retail experience a plus)

– Ability to Accept and Learn From Criticism

– Continuously skill up his/her own knowledge

– Strong Work Ethics in team

