Senior Software .NET Specialist – Parklands

Job Type: Senior Software Specialist .NET
Location: Cape Town, Parklands
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
Contact Name: Matthew Towers
A growing IT software company that are the global leaders in delivering innovative and creative software applications requires an Senior Software Spcailist to join their Cape Town office. A interment company with the opportunity of learning new technologies and to be involved with all software development. You’ll be apart of a growing environment that working on Azure based products.
As an Senior Software Specialist , your role will include
- Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
- Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
- Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
- Performing on project schedules
- Translate business feedback and requirements
- Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies
You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:
- C#
- .NET Core
- Knowledge of SQL Server
- HTML, Jquery and Java Script
- Azure
- Working in a scrum environment
- Disciplined self-starter
- Analytical way of thinking
Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.
The position offers :
- Flexible working scheme
- No dress code
- Braai’s on a Friday!
- Recruitment commission
- Flexible working hours.
- Work from home days!
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:
I look forward to speaking!