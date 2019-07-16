Senior Software .NET Specialist – Parklands

Jul 16, 2019

Job Type: Senior Software Specialist .NET

Location: Cape Town, Parklands

A growing IT software company that are the global leaders in delivering innovative and creative software applications requires an Senior Software Spcailist to join their Cape Town office. A interment company with the opportunity of learning new technologies and to be involved with all software development. You’ll be apart of a growing environment that working on Azure based products.

As an Senior Software Specialist , your role will include

  • Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
  • Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Translate business feedback and requirements
  • Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • C#
  • .NET Core
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • HTML, Jquery and Java Script
  • Azure
  • Working in a scrum environment
  • Disciplined self-starter
  • Analytical way of thinking

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

  • Flexible working scheme
  • No dress code
  • Braai’s on a Friday!
  • Recruitment commission
  • Flexible working hours.
  • Work from home days!

