Senior Software .NET Specialist – Parklands

Job Type: Senior Software Specialist .NET

Location: Cape Town, Parklands

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

A growing IT software company that are the global leaders in delivering innovative and creative software applications requires an Senior Software Spcailist to join their Cape Town office. A interment company with the opportunity of learning new technologies and to be involved with all software development. You’ll be apart of a growing environment that working on Azure based products.

As an Senior Software Specialist , your role will include

Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.

Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers

Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager

Performing on project schedules

Translate business feedback and requirements

Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skillset and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

C#

.NET Core

Knowledge of SQL Server

HTML, Jquery and Java Script

Azure

Working in a scrum environment

Disciplined self-starter

Analytical way of thinking

Advantageous experience such as financial industry background, Azure service and mobile development would also be great.

The position offers :

Flexible working scheme

No dress code

Braai’s on a Friday!

Recruitment commission

Flexible working hours.

Work from home days!

This is an chance to develop your skills and enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position