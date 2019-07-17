Business Intelligence Analyst

A Large Telecoms company, based in the Cape Town is wanting a creative analyst to join their team, you will need to provide specialist support to various business areas with relevant, analysed information on performance indicators and business value drivers and to extract reliable, high quality data.Education & Qualification:

Matric

3-year Degree / Diploma in Commerce (Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science) or related

Minimum of 3 years’ experience in an area of specialisation; with experience in supervising others working in a medium organization

Minimum Requirements (Software exposure):

USD/JAZZ system experience advantageous

• Must be proficient in MS Office and Statistical Software Packages, e.g SAS, SPSS, JMP, SQL, RKey Performance Areas:

Interacting with the team members within the CMO Pricing, Research and Intelligence and EBU departments through the Customer lifecycle management form to deliver on the Customer Lifecycle management business priorites

Support the Marketing team regionally to deliver customer lifestyle management business objectives

Understand campaigns that introduced to market

Plan and coordinate the data extraction and reporting processes

Consider the long term (1-2 years) implications of action from a broader perspective

Consider local conditions, as well as competitor activity

Identify and exploit new opportunities to grow the business further

Identify innovative ways to use minimum resources to achieve maximum outputs

