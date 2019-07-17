IT Specialist – Automotive

Jul 17, 2019

  • To ensure safekeeping of critical user and / or company information

  • Ensure traceability and recovery of possible lost data have up to date readily available information

  • Liaises with end – user regarding problems on the Microsoft Office Suite and network related applications

  • Assisting users with ant IT related problems

  • Providing assistance with all hardware and software related issues

  • Reduce lost time as a results of application / hunman error

  • Enhance employee productivity

  • Providing support on production system LPS/ LJS and LFG

  • Logging of all problems via corporate or to the service provider ( e.g. server errors)

  • Following up to ensure the problem has been corrected

  • Maintains all productiom related IT equipment and specialized equipment

  • Reduce downtime of production critical equipment

  • Corporate compliance

  • Setting up new and old computer systems (input method used)

  • Enhance staff communication and productivity

  • To ensure the functionality of all computer equipment and / or related systems

  • Ensuring IT spares / equipment and consumables meets the required IT quality standards

  • Readily available computer equipment and / or related systems

  • Ensure achievement of departmental objectives

