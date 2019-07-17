IT Specialist – Automotive

- To ensure safekeeping of critical user and / or company information
- Ensure traceability and recovery of possible lost data have up to date readily available information
- Liaises with end – user regarding problems on the Microsoft Office Suite and network related applications
- Assisting users with ant IT related problems
- Providing assistance with all hardware and software related issues
- Reduce lost time as a results of application / hunman error
- Enhance employee productivity
- Providing support on production system LPS/ LJS and LFG
- Logging of all problems via corporate or to the service provider ( e.g. server errors)
- Following up to ensure the problem has been corrected
- Maintains all productiom related IT equipment and specialized equipment
- Reduce downtime of production critical equipment
- Corporate compliance
- Setting up new and old computer systems (input method used)
- Enhance staff communication and productivity
- To ensure the functionality of all computer equipment and / or related systems
- Ensuring IT spares / equipment and consumables meets the required IT quality standards
- Readily available computer equipment and / or related systems
- Ensure achievement of departmental objectives