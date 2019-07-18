Business Analyst

A vacancy exists at our campus in Westlake Business Park, Cape Town for a business analyst in our Client Service division. The primary focus of this position is the specification and testing of functional requirements for Client Service solutions.

Reporting to the Client Service Director, you are a highly motivated, innovative individual with a strong understanding of functional requirements and testing, and business processes. You have the ability to interpret and perceive requirements, work independently and get the job done. You will function within this role as an Agile Product Owner.

You have:

– A degree or relevant IT or business diploma

– A minimum of three years of business analysis experience

– Understanding of relational databases and architectural principles

– Six-month business analysis diploma (FTI) (advantageous)

As the business analyst (loyalty) you will be responsible for:

– Analysing business requirements that are related to information systems for Client Service solutions

– Writing business cases and functional requirement specifications that reflect business requirements

– Analysing requirements of client programmes

– Developing test cases

– Conducting functional testing

– End-to-end process mapping

Learn more/Apply for this position