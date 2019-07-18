Python Software Engineer

Our client based in Sea Point who provides cloud, fibre, adsl and hosting services are looking to hire a Senior PHP & Python Software Engineer responsible for researching, designing, developing and testing enterprise grade software. The perks of working at this company are limitless; modern offices with great views of the ocean and daily healthy lunches are just to name a few.

What you will do all day?

Build – Develop Internet-based products and applications.

Design – Produce Technical specs outlining software operation and implementation

Extend internal system tools and intranet.

Improve – Modify existing software to improve performance and write technical documentation.

Collaborate – Consulting with other departments on projects and technical issues.

Requirements:

7 years of relevant experience using Python and PHP

Proficient in modern programming languages with a focus on Python and PHP

Full Software development life cycle experience.

Grounded understanding of OOP, MVC, DDD and other software development patterns

Grounded experience in working with & building REST API’s

Remuneration:

Market Related

We have an amazing opportunity for all candidates fitting the criteria to join our prestigious client and make a difference where it counts.

If we have not made contact within 14 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position