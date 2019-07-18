Our client based in Sea Point who provides cloud, fibre, adsl and hosting services are looking to hire a Senior PHP & Python Software Engineer responsible for researching, designing, developing and testing enterprise grade software. The perks of working at this company are limitless; modern offices with great views of the ocean and daily healthy lunches are just to name a few.
What you will do all day?
Build – Develop Internet-based products and applications.
Design – Produce Technical specs outlining software operation and implementation
Extend internal system tools and intranet.
Improve – Modify existing software to improve performance and write technical documentation.
Collaborate – Consulting with other departments on projects and technical issues.
Requirements:
7 years of relevant experience using Python and PHP
Proficient in modern programming languages with a focus on Python and PHP
Full Software development life cycle experience.
Grounded understanding of OOP, MVC, DDD and other software development patterns
Grounded experience in working with & building REST API’s
Remuneration:
Market Related
