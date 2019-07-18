Senior Software Development Engineer (Python)

ENVIRONMENT: Help architect, implement, support & maintain scalable services in a heterogeneous environment as the next Senior Software Development Engineer sought by a fast-paced e-commerce platform. You will be influential in both business and architectural decision-making while working on end-to-end tech solution. You will require a Degree in Computer Science/IT, at least 5 years’ experience in a similar role, have developed backend systems in a Micro Service architecture and your skillset should include: Python, REST, Linux, Java & AngularJS. DUTIES: Build systems to scale with our growth of business, leveraging new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

Work closely with developers, professional services team and product managers to design the software solutions with a focus on reliability, performance and usability.

Develop, enhance and maintain backend systems in a heterogeneous environment of different languages and technologies, with an emphasis on Python.

Apply and foster best software development life cycle practices bringing speed and quality to your team. REQUIREMENTS: Qualifications – Information Technology or Computer Science Degree. Experience/Skills – Minimum 5 years relevant experience.

Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

REST, Python, Java and Linux.

Developing backend systems in a Micro Service architecture.

Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS. Nice to have – Experience with specific AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).

GIT Version Control.

NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic. ATTRIBUTES: Passion for learning new skills and appreciation to invent and simplify.