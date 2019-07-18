Server Administrator

1) Drive operational aspects of incident management, ensuring SLAs for time, quality, and customer satisfaction are met in for our global infrastructure.

2) Directly manages the workload and priorities of the Operations team functions to quickly assess business impact and quickly identify restoration plans.

3) Develop, communicate and drive Service Improvement Plans to maintain an environment of continuous improvement with a focus on rapid growth, world class quality, and cost efficacy

4) Interacts with customers and executive management using written and spoken communication, provide current status on major incidents affecting business or revenue.

5) Ability to quickly understand new tool/process requirements and drive the implementation to further enhance efficiency and service excellence.

6) Work closely with other groups and management to define and share best practices across support.

7) Demonstrated strategic thinking, quantitative and analytical skills, team player, and collaboration.

8) Excellent written and oral communication skills required

9) Operations Experience in a 24 x 7 x 365 supports models. 10) Working knowledge of ITIL service management functions is a plus.

Soft Skills:

1) Thorough knowledge of troubleshooting remote access issues

2) Excellent communication skills, (active listening skills)

3) Able to articulate and speak with clear voice

4) Diplomatic and must have interpersonal skills

5) Able to understand the business’s objectives

6) Must have empathy with end users

7) Team player

8) Professional code of conduct

9) Must have a good understanding of the organization

10) Must have basic technical knowledge of all technology used for the business processes.

11) Good writing techniques (English) 12) Good phone techniques (English)

Tech Skills:

1) 6+ years of experience in Windows Servers & troubleshooting network issues.

2) Knowledge in Linux will be an added advantage.

3) Good understanding of Active Directory, Win Server, IIS, SQL, and Web services in a high availability environment.

4) Good working knowledge of Enterprise Server Platforms.

5) Good understanding of large scale networking, including OSI Model, DNS, WINS, TCP/IP, VLANs, DHCP, Routing, ACLs, and switching.

6) Experienced with Windows virtualization solutions

7) Working knowledge of Data Center.

8) Server Imaging Solution Experience a plus.

9) Understanding of CDNs/LoadBalancers a plus

10) Ability to use Wireshark or other packet capture tools for troubleshooting

