IOS developer Cape Town

Requirements
- 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
- At least 5 years of professional experience in IOS
- Strong Computer Science and programming fundamentals
- Full understanding of the IOS application and activity lifecycles
- Experience with Fragments.
- Appreciation of IOS -specific asynchronous processing techniques.
Desirable Skills
- Knowledge of strategies to handle issues related to platform fragmentation, differing screen sizes and multiple OS versions.
- Experience working with unit test frameworks (Easymock, Mockito, Roboelectric, etc)
- Experience with network requests to RESTful APIs using best practice and well known libraries (volley, restkit, etc)
- Swift, Objective-C
- Knowledge and Appreciation of IOS user experience design patterns.
- Experience developing eCommerce apps for retail
- Experience working with software development tools including Git, Jira and Confluence.
- Experience with writing UI Automation scripts using Appium
- Any iOS native development experience