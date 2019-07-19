Senior Data Analyst

An established company in East London seeks a Senior Data Analyst, to join their team. Minimum Requirements:– Completed relevant qualification: National Diploma / BTech / Degree in IT / Information Systems– MS SQL Server, MS Visual Studio, SSIS, SSAS, SSRS certification advantageous– 3+ Years’ Experience in MS SQL Server and MS Visual Studio SSIS, SSAS, SSRS– Good communication and interpersonal skillsKey Performance Areas: – Understand the divisions reporting and operational requirements including business data flow and data structures.- Develop an understanding of the divisions business concepts and be able to translate additional requirements/insights with SQL queries to produce appropriate data.- Work collaboratively with business and IT to analyse requirements, develop, and support BI and Reporting projects.- Demonstrate Data Development skills for Data manipulations through SQL optimised querying upon request.- Develop and implement ETL routines according to the Data Warehouse design and architecture for the business.- Planning, tracking and reporting time to be spend on software development of projects, tasks and adhoc requests.- Writing of documentation required for deploying SSIS packages and SQL scripts. This includes but not limited to TFS Management and updating Warehouse data dictionaries- Develop technical competence in SSIS – to be able to extract, transform and load information for both new and existing packages used in the divisions operations.- Technical competence in SSAS – to be able to create and update the divisions Cube reports necessary for the divisions operations.- Apply all IT requirements in terms of database policies, deployment requirements and development of life cycle polices.- Own and manage Assurance client reporting, including building foundational data structures to assist with the sharing of data across reports.- Manage, update and maintain integrity of the business’ customer leads population. This also includes but not limited to extraction, manipulation and enrichment of customer data and presentation in a manner that is useable to the call centres and other distribution channels.- Prepare periodic operational reports and provide technical assistance and training to report users.- To perform any other function over and above the ones listed as requested by management from time to time.15. Manage multiple projects at once.

Learn more/Apply for this position