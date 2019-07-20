Computer Technician

– Researching, configuring and setting up hardware according to standards and guidelines;

– Installing and configuring drivers and software according to standards and guidelines;

– Performing regular updates according to security regulations to ensure that equipment performs optimally, data privacy is maintained and devices are protected from cyber attacks;

– Troubleshooting device failures or bugs and providing solutions to restore functionality;

– Keeping accurate record of repairs and solutions for future reference;

– Maintaining procedures for call logging, reporting and self-help guides;

– Offering timely technical support, both remote and onsite, and teaching users how to optimally utilise their devices.

– Detecting and removing malware and viruses and assisting with cyber security incidents;

– Providing consultation to users in terms of technical specifications and procedures for e-waste removal;

– Offering technical support to set up and configure mobile devices;

– Configuring new equipment with the User State Migration Tool (USMT) (profile setup, data transfer, third party software and printer configurations).

Job Requirements:

– A two-year diploma in IT or a related field;

– At least two years’ experience as a computer technician or desktop support specialist;

– A sound understanding of Windows operating systems and Microsoft Office applications;

– A fundamental understanding of computer equipment and IT components;

– Knowledge of a ticketing system;

– Good problem solving and listening skills;

– Good communication skills, as well as administrative skills;

– Must be able to work with people, be patient and provide good customer service;

– Ability to work in a dynamic environment without supervision and under pressure;

– Ability to work and collaborate in cross-functional teams;

– Good time management and organisational skills;

– Ability to learn and adapt quickly.

Candidates short-listed for this position will be required to complete a technical test.

Recommendation:

– Knowledge of trends and life cycles of operating systems and software, as well as licensing usage rights;

– Knowledge of core ITIL processes of service requests, incident-, problem- and change management;

– Knowledge of data and security protocols.

