Senior Software Developer (.NET) – Parklands

Job Type: Senior Software Developer (.NET)

Location: Parklands, Cape Town

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Salary: R60,000-R100,000 Per Month

One of the coolest clients I’ve worked with, a company that promotes open thinking and collaboration, beating to your own drum and a vibrant atmosphere for all their developers are seeking a Senior Software Developer (.NET) to work on there ever growing applications.

This client specialises in payment software solutions and software throughout 39 countries. with their staff doubling in size over the past 2 years! This success has gained accolades such as Payroll Software Provider of the year… Globally!

As an Senior Software Developer, your role will include

Developing and programming with Back End and Web Applications

Using variety of team servers to manage tasks and application code

Review analyse and provide time estimations on outlying projects

Collaborating with other software developers on specific requirements

Comfortable integrating different applications

Research and a evaluate a variety of software products.

Mentor Intermediate/ Junior Developers.

You must have a technical skill set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

.NET Framework

C#

.NET Core

HTML/CSS/JavaScript

js, Jquery or Angular

MVC

The position offers :

Flexible hours!

Working with Azure

Free Parking!

Salary increases

Wine and Beer Fridays

Dress down!

Braai’s

Beach location!

This is an chance to further your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

