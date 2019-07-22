ERP System Administrator (Syspro)

Key Responsibilities of this role:

– Administrator of the ERP System, Syspro: Create operators, assign permission (Role Based), Port and license updates, maintaining stationary and minor screen customizations.

– Administrator of the SQL databases: Create logins, assign permission, audit reporting and performance monitoring.

– Develop documents and prioritizes business requirements, develops new business models and expanded capabilities.

– Be the capability domain specialist, identify risk and potential mitigation based on domain expertise

– Define and document processes for assigned areas within capability, manage data quality, manage stakeholder relationships, drive efficiency and effectiveness of process, and manage process metrics and performance.

– Lead user acceptance testing, field user acceptance testing and readiness activities for the assigned process areas during deployment and adoption.

– Be the process SME on capability projects and cross-capability projects. Be the customer/partner advocate and manage customer feedback.

– Define and implement process improvements on key initiatives that result in significant improvements in service delivery; increasing process quality and improving cycle times.

Qualifications:

- Qualification in an industry-related field and/or a business

 – 3 years Syspro work experience – all modules

 – 1 year Syspro working as a System Administrator (month-ends and year-ends, security and permissions)

 – Report writing (SSRS and Crystal report writing)

Experience:

 – At least 5 years’ experience in a related role,

 – At least 5 years Syspro experience and an administrative role in Syspro will be an added advantage (security, participants, ect)

 – Programming experience will be beneficial

 – IT experience will be beneficial

 – 2 years MSSQL work experience

