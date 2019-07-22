Senior Developer

FSP end user. Long term investing, massive data. Renewables, Ecologically responsible investing, south African informal markets etc.

This is the job for you if you want to work in corporate markets but would like to see your work doing something good in the country.

This is a C# job with a heavy BI and Data focus. You’ll not just be building websites but also the data structures that the business thrives on.

You’ll need to bring a combination of skills with you:

– You will need to enjoy Data, it’s structures & some of the Content

– You will have spent your life mixing it up between C# and SQL Server

– With strong T-SQL, ideally some BI or Visualisation in that

– Some browser skills in ASP.NET, HTML

– Any asset management, stock broking or investments experience would help you immensely

– If you’ve ever touched Qlikview before, that’d be splendid

Pop me a CV at (email address) reference number for this job is ND46139 based in Newlands, Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position