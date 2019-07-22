Senior .NET Specialist – Salary up to 75k!
Cape Town
Our client, who is one of South Africa’s most popular companies in the finance industry, based in Cape Town, is in need of a dynamic and resourceful Senior .NET Software Specialist who will take responsibility for various projects and report directly into the head of development.
Responsibilities:
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
- create and maintain databases
- Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)
You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- JAVASCRIPT
- SQL
- ASP.NET
- Angular
- Azure
Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:
- Free lunch
- Rapid career progression
- Modern working environment
- No dress code
- Remote work
