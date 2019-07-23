Dynamics 365 CRM Developer

Location: Bellville, Cape Town

Salary: R40,000 – R70,000 CTC PM

Consultant: Liana Robson

Contact details:

My client in Cape Town are looking for an experienced Developer with expertise in MS Dynamics CRM. The developer will work directly on the design and development of new modules in their 2016 and D365 online Dynamics CRM systems.

Qualifications and Experience:

3+ years experience in Microsoft Dynamics CRM (CRM 2016 and Dynamics 365)

Good knowledge of Microsoft Dynamics CRM concepts (i.e. Configuration, Customization, Workflow, Integration, etc.)

Functional understanding of Microsoft Dynamics CRM integration methods (SSIS, Web services, Scribe Insight, Scribe Online)

Good knowledge of Dynamics CRM forms, screens, views, workflows and reports development

Knowledge of Programming languages – C#, VB.net, ASP.NET, HTML, JavaScript, Silverlight

Knowledge of dynamics CRM development or integration best practices

Understanding of SQL Reporting Services and MOSS/SharePoint (Office365) Services

What they offer:

Medical aid and pension fund

Relocation package (not guaranteed)

Comfortable work environment

Training

If you are interested and would like to find out more information, send your CV to

